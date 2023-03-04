I was relieved to see the two bills which would have prohibited the state from doing business with investment firms and institutions promoting ESG policies not become law.

As someone who spent almost 40 years in the investment business, I can attest that there is a huge misunderstanding over what ESG investing really is. And the propaganda spewed by those who think it evil does not help. Nor do the claims that it is some panacea to success.

