I was relieved to see the two bills which would have prohibited the state from doing business with investment firms and institutions promoting ESG policies not become law.
As someone who spent almost 40 years in the investment business, I can attest that there is a huge misunderstanding over what ESG investing really is. And the propaganda spewed by those who think it evil does not help. Nor do the claims that it is some panacea to success.
ESG stands for environmental, social and governance as factors to use when selecting investments. It does not automatically exclude energy companies, like some will tell you. In fact, if you look at the Standard and Poor's 500 ESG Portfolio, Exxon is one of the top 10 holdings. If you take the time to look at the whole list, you will find Conoco Phillips, Devon Energy, EOG Resources, Valero, Pioneer Resources and Schlumberger, as well as other energy-related companies. Far cry from the hysteria espoused by some.
We need not be afraid of ESG investing. Most companies worthy of investment already embrace policies that will mitigate damage to the environment and society at large, while adopting good governance practices. It's just common sense. If you want to be around tomorrow, you need to have a sustainable business model. The road to Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) is paved with companies that failed to use common sense. Think Enron or W.R. Grace.
Let's get a grip, folks. Let's not abandon common sense for misinformed rhetoric.