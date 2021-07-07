The Fourth of July has gotten me thinking. If you actually look back at its history, the opinions of the day and the actions taken were by no means a binary matter. And the result is definitely worth celebrating, but by no means applied to everyone.
We’ve had a lot of ups and downs since then, done a lot of things wrong and a lot of things right, had a bunch of good times and a lot of bad, and, more recently, we have had the chance to learn a lot about ourselves. We know that there’s still a lot of things we need to do right. A lot we still need to reckon with.
I’m not excusing the violent actions of those who I happen to sympathize with the cause of. Certainly, seeing my opponents do things similar or worse has given me a lot to reflect on. But the events of the past year and more have brought out the worst in us, and further inflamed desire for change.
I want to state my opinion that I think it’s right for us to have a second Independence Day, Juneteenth. The day that slavery finally ended is something that we should have always been celebrating. Now, that does not account for everything else, nor is it tangible action, but it is a start that I support.
I would also like to participate in this holiday. Let us see, as we go forward, how we celebrate it together as a nation.
And regarding the good old Fourth of July, I feel there’s still a lot worth celebrating, even if we need to take the bad with the good. I said the same in the letter a few years ago, and the words I ended it with are equally true today: “Happy Birthday, America! You prickly old salt!”