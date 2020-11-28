As we went into the holiday season, I thought I would take a moment to share a positive story. During such a challenging time for our friends, families and communities, there is and can still be moments to celebrate.
My grandparents, Pete and Susan Aldana, in their late 70s and early 80s, respectively, have beat COVID-19! Amidst several co-morbidities, including kidney disease, heart disease and diabetes, they did it. These two stellar people beat the virus at home, giving our family hope and something extraordinary to be grateful for this year.