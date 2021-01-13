I write to applaud your editorial stance of Jan. 10 and to request that Harlan Edmonds be asked to read it, too. His suggestion that "liberals" "hate" America and have "damaged or subverted almost every American institution" for decades is downright Orwellian.
As a Braver Angel, I am trying my best to stop labeling, and it would behoove self-described "conservatives" to do the same. If ever there was a time for all good people to come to the aid of their country, it is this. NO ONE in their right mind can be anything but heartbroken to see our nation's Capitol building desecrated, elected officials forced to flee for their lives, the Confederate flag flying and people killed after the president incited the mob to "stop the steal." And now there is talk of more of the same come Inauguration Day! America's enemies must be thrilled, and our allies appalled.