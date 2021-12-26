I must say I am horrified and saddened by how mean and ugly our country has become.
From a mob attacking our Capitol, beating people with American flags, to protesters who set fires and destroy neighborhoods. From a cop kneeling on a man's neck until he dies to a man being shot seven times in front of his young daughter.
From a boy walking down a street with an AR-15, killing two people, to two men in trucks chasing a kid through a neighborhood, eventually killing him with a shotgun. From a congressman posting images of himself killing a congresswoman to one of our own posting that Dr. Fauci should be hanged.
From a man driving his car into a group of protesters to a man driving through a Christmas parade. From people who deny and refuse to do everything possible to protect others from COVID to people who believe ridiculous and outrageous theories from groups like QAnon.
What has happened to common sense? What has happened to civility? What has happened to "United?"
We must come to our senses before we destroy our society. Remember the saying "The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." Who are the good guys?
You have the freedom of speech, but not to act on threats and hurt people. You have the right to bear arms, but you do not have the right to threaten and intimidate and hurt people. You have the right to assemble, but you do not have the right to attack, set fires, damage property and hurt people.