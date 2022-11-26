Last Sunday, Nov. 20, was the Trans Day of Remembrance, a day set aside by members of the trans community to honor the lives of transgender people who have passed away through violence in the past year.

This year, on that day, five more lives were taken and more were injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs in an act of hatred and violence. As leaders from many religious traditions around Cheyenne, we affirm that whatever our religious beliefs or spiritual traditions, all people’s lives are precious and blessed, and no person has the right to murder.

