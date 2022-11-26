Last Sunday, Nov. 20, was the Trans Day of Remembrance, a day set aside by members of the trans community to honor the lives of transgender people who have passed away through violence in the past year.
This year, on that day, five more lives were taken and more were injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs in an act of hatred and violence. As leaders from many religious traditions around Cheyenne, we affirm that whatever our religious beliefs or spiritual traditions, all people’s lives are precious and blessed, and no person has the right to murder.
Furthermore, we condemn hatred and violence in all forms, against all marginalized people. This was an act of hate against the LGBTQ+ community, and we see the threads of hate tying together this act with acts of intolerance against Jewish people seen in anti-Semitic flyers here in Cheyenne, and the words of hate toward children of color in our Laramie County schools.
We decry these acts, and the intolerance of difference at the heart of each, the denial of diversity. We believe that the glory of God is made manifest when we celebrate the differences among us and make space for all people to become themselves in the times and ways that make sense for them.
We call upon this community to lift your voices for a Wyoming where all are safe, welcome and respected – where bullying and violence have no place.
Signed,
Members of the Cheyenne Interfaith Council:
Rev. Elizabeth Mount, Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne
Rev. Aerii Smith, First Christian Church of Cheyenne
Rev. Rodger McDaniel, Highlands Presbyterian
Rabbi Moshe Halfon, Mt. Sinai Congregation
Mohamed Salih, Muslim
Rev. Robert L. Garrard
and the Wyoming Interfaith Network, including:
Rev. Annemarie Delgado, Episcopalian
Rev. Kenneth Ingram, St. Paul’s UCC, Laramie
Jordan Bishop, Coordinator, Canterbury Fellowship (Episcopal), Laramie
Maia Rose, Wyoming Friends Meeting
Rev. Michelle Bacon, United Presbyterian Church, Laramie
Pastor Janita Krayniak, Lovell and Powell United Methodist and Wyoming Interfaith Network
Rev. Dr. Todd Scranton, First United Methodist, Cheyenne
Ron Frost, Wyoming Interfaith Network
Rev. Leslie Kee, minister of the Casper and Laramie UU congregations
Rev. Mark D. Calhoun, District Superintendent ~ Wyoming United Methodist Churches
Bishop Karen Oliveto ~ Mountain Sky Conference of the United Methodist Church
Katrina Bradley, Member, Baha’i Faith
Carl Carmichael, Board Chair
Pastor Paul Grossman, Community Federated Church, Thermopolis