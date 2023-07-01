Canto, Hinkle and Herman’s opinions on June 21 are welcomed, levelheaded responses to the disruption caused by questioning school policies for selecting and accessing student books.

Only a very few parents want to toss the book-banning “hot potato” into school board members’ hands, when they, in turn, just end up passing it on to school administrators. Beyond any doubt, district leadership has much more urgent business to attend to elsewhere.

