Canto, Hinkle and Herman’s opinions on June 21 are welcomed, levelheaded responses to the disruption caused by questioning school policies for selecting and accessing student books.
Only a very few parents want to toss the book-banning “hot potato” into school board members’ hands, when they, in turn, just end up passing it on to school administrators. Beyond any doubt, district leadership has much more urgent business to attend to elsewhere.
Are dissatisfied parents even clear themselves what is meant by “sexually explicit?” Why are these adults having such difficulty accepting certain sexual realities and addressing them with their children? Why are they so fearful that they are so suspicious of many educators’ intentions and believe they must “protect” their youngsters from basic facts of life? I'm pretty sure these questions have occurred to everyone who is comfortable with the current system.
When a child questions some aspect of intimate activity, adults could simply ask him or her why they’d want to know, and then listen very carefully for clues to an unfussy, age-appropriate answer.
For those who are ready to delve below the surface of controversy, difficult situations present opportunities to learn valuable life lessons. Parenting – as well as teaching – requires wisdom, which is primarily acquired through experience. Yet, at times, it’s attained through interactions with children. (So, fear not. Resist not.) We each ought to be asking ourselves what, specifically, we’re being led to learn and/or practice in those instances.
The matter of book banning bears on issues of choice, with which our nation as a whole is presently grappling – those of elections, education, reproduction and identity, among others. Apparently, very vocal minorities are aiming to take control of processes that enable Americans to live and be free to pursue our happiness. This cannot be tolerated nor allowed to prevail!
Though too often apathetic, a majority of us MUST unite NOW to push back threats to our constitutional rights and safeguard the principles upon which our democratic republic is supposed to be standing.