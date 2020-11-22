When I bring up global climate change, most people counter that plants need carbon dioxide for photosynthesis, in which plants fix carbon dioxide in their leaves, use the carbon and release the oxygen. The corollary to photosynthesis is photorespiration. When carbon dioxide enters a leaf, water exits. If there is plenty of water available, this is not a problem. However, on hot, dry days, leaf openings close, and the plant begins to use the oxygen and release the carbon. Cool-season grasses such as cheatgrass are particularly prone to this.
It is all well and good to bring up photosynthesis as a possible solution to human-caused climate change, but it neglects the fact that it was already part of the balance of nature before the release of additional carbon dioxide. It also neglects that a lot of land has been cleared of plants that store a lot of carbon.