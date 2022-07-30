Biden/O’Rourke et. al. are seizing Uvalde as a further opportunity to promote more gun control. Biden/Beto and other Democrats state there’s too much gun violence and want to seize the guns of law-abiding citizens, as opposed to criminals.
So, do we need “gun (citizen) control” or “criminal control?” Criminals are such because they don’t obey laws, including gun laws. Gun control renders regular citizens defenseless from criminals and tyrannical politicians. Learn from history, or ignore history and be prey to mass genocide, which teaches anytime a government implements “Gun Control for Our Safety” mass slaughter follows.
If politicians succeed in gutting the Second Amendment and confiscate our guns, do you think we Americans will fare any better than other nations who experienced gun control and then suffered mass extermination? No, we won’t. The three greatest mass murderers in the 20th century: Mao Zedong/China (~45 million) Stalin/Russia (~20 million), Hitler/Germany (~20 million).
Consider “gun control” facts from “Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership” website: Between 1911 and 1994, the following governments established “gun control” for “public safety." The approximate number of citizens exterminated by their own government were: Turkey, 1.5 million; Soviet Union, 20 million; China, 45 million; Germany, 20 million; Cambodia, 2 million; Guatemala, 200,000; Uganda, 300,000; Rwanda, 800,000; this adds up to 89,800,000 people exterminated by their own governments.
This doesn’t include North Korea, Vietnam or other countries. It’s estimated 100 million+ people have been exterminated by their own governments following “gun control.” When governments initiate “gun control” and not “criminal control,” vast populations are exterminated and politicians then become “The Criminals!”
Biden arms the Taliban with $85 billion in advanced weaponry, and yet seeks to disarm us instead of criminals. Why is he more concerned/afraid of us than the Taliban?
It’s essential to protect our Second Amendment. Past, current and future administrations have, and will continue attempts to enact tyrannical/unconstitutional laws putting our freedom and lives in danger, all for the sake of “our safety.” Let’s not be added to the Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership website; criminal control … NOT gun control!