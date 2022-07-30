Biden/O’Rourke et. al. are seizing Uvalde as a further opportunity to promote more gun control. Biden/Beto and other Democrats state there’s too much gun violence and want to seize the guns of law-abiding citizens, as opposed to criminals.

So, do we need “gun (citizen) control” or “criminal control?” Criminals are such because they don’t obey laws, including gun laws. Gun control renders regular citizens defenseless from criminals and tyrannical politicians. Learn from history, or ignore history and be prey to mass genocide, which teaches anytime a government implements “Gun Control for Our Safety” mass slaughter follows.

