Do you remember the Waldo Canyon Fire a few years ago? Houses made of fire resistant materials set in perfectly “fire-scaped” yards burned to the ground when the fire (which had never reached them directly) got so hot the buildings and their contents simply burst into flames.
We need to learn the lesson as we deal with the current pandemic. We have to do what we can to take care of our own home, but we cannot ignore flames in the world around us.
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is already at work in the world. It has taken steps to help strengthen the preparedness of health systems in lower-income countries. It will be working closely with WHO, CEPI, World Bank, UNICEF and other partners for acceleration of the best-candidate vaccines with a focus on access and scale-up of production and delivery.
Using a country-led approach, Gavi is preparing now for deployment of a vaccine, even in the poorest and most remote parts of the world. And, as Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, chair of the Gavi Board, has said, “Routine immunization against other deadly diseases, like measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria also must continue – we cannot have two global outbreaks on our hands.”
The Trump administration's budget proposal calls for appropriations of $290 million for Gavi. Committees in both houses of Congress have indicated their support for that figure.
Write our members of Congress now to urge their support for that figure as a MINIMUM to help fight the fires of preventable diseases, highlighting Gavi's work to get ahead of the inferno that is COVID-19. This is something you can do, even from home.