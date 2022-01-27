I hereby second Janet Cunningham’s motions in her Jan. 20 letter.
I was truly shocked and confused when I first noticed the slogan on police cars. What?!! I thought they were there to protect the PEOPLE, not the past!
And I was absolutely floored and, frankly, a bit frightened when I first heard the command to “Vote the Wyoming way”! What?!! In other words, don’t think for yourself, choose in your own best interests or vote your conscience! Just toe the line ... the party line.
It’s become clearer and surer whose concerns hold top positions. Lummis admits she favors “passing pro-energy, pro-business, pro-Wyoming legislation.” State lawmakers appear to be working in the same vein. Far too many politicians, state and federal, are disregarding the will of the people on a number of critical issues.
How can the majority of our state reps be for the people, yet against freedom of choice, decriminalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid? Legislators can’t and shouldn’t try to pass laws that contradict human nature. Come on, now. Objectively, Medicaid expansion is just simple logic and basic math!
“The people of Wyoming have always been, and will always be, my top priority,” Lummis claims, but how can our D.C.3 justify opposing voting rights, attacking affordable care and ignoring climate disruption? Where are the people in all this? When will all bodies accept that prohibition doesn’t work, and that matters of morality can’t be legislated?
It sure feels like we have to fight our own elected agents to get what we want and need! Again, I totally agree with Janet. How about you? Is this what government of, for, by the people is supposed to look like?
Every state is struggling, Cynthia. All nations face catastrophic consequences if humankind fails to address planetary affairs right now. The whole world is being inundated, but for Lummis, “all Wyoming all the time” is the way to go. Wyoming seems to want a lifeboat all its own.
Let’s get busy, folks. Let’s run and elect “better” officials for ourselves. Wyoming can prosper again if we prepare for our future, rather than just safeguard the past.