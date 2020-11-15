It looks like the school district is going to get the ax again. Since Laramie County has fairly low taxes, compared to Colorado, why not ask for another penny tax for the schools? Better yet, why not vote for a luxury tax like President Roosevelt did to help pay for World War II?
When I received my first teaching job, I couldn't get a job in Wyoming, but I did in San Diego. I started with a fourth-grade class with 45 students. The building was built to house 24 students. With no air conditioning, the classroom was like a sardine can. After the second year with still over 40 students, I wrote many letters to Wyoming, looking for a job. I finally got a fifth-grade class in Thermopolis.