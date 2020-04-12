I previously wrote that politics turned COVID-19 from a health problem to an economic crisis. Since then, the WTE editorialized regarding the seriousness of COVID-19. Like other media articles taking this view, the WTE editorial was long on generalizations and short on facts.
Let's put COVID-19 in perspective. There have been 374,329 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 12,064 deaths. There were 10,000 to 17,000 deaths from swine flu in the U.S. in 2009; 100,000 deaths from the Hong Kong flu in 1968 and 675,000 deaths from the Spanish flu in 1918 (all estimates from the CDC or WHO). The CDC estimates there have been 400,000 hospitalizations caused by the seasonal flu this year and 24,000 deaths.
There will be more deaths from COVID-19 in the future, but finally federal health officials are acknowledging the COVID-19 modeling numbers which were being relied on were greatly overestimated. Still, the media is beating the lockdown and social distancing drums, using vague and scary terms, such as the virus has harmed adults. Again, there are no numbers in these articles, just general statements.
On April 6, the CDC produced an analysis of approximately 150,000 COVID-19 cases: while those under age 18 make up 22% of the U.S. population, that same age group accounted for only 1.7% of the COVID-19 cases. Only three under age 18 deaths were reported, and the CDC has not yet confirmed that COVID-19 was the cause of even one death from that age group. (Many of the children had underlying conditions.) Compare that to the CDC's report of 162 seasonal flu associated deaths for children this season.
If people feel they should self-quarantine for their health or that of others, that's their choice. If data showed COVID-19 to be much worse than previous pandemics – for which there were no government-mandated lockdowns, much less an economic shutdown – the actions of political leaders and the media hysteria would be more understandable. But the data doesn't show that.
In light of the facts, we should question why we are being mandated or directed to relinquish our individual rights and freedoms.