I am fed up with the squabble about public school library books. Here in Wyoming, where our family has lived for five generations, we have always enjoyed personal freedom.

In Wyoming, we have honored the Constitution. We have valued the First Amendment. But now, under the guise of protecting our children from truth and factual history, are we to abandon freedom of speech? Our community is clearly conflicted regarding this issue of censorship versus freedom.

