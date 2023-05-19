I am fed up with the squabble about public school library books. Here in Wyoming, where our family has lived for five generations, we have always enjoyed personal freedom.
In Wyoming, we have honored the Constitution. We have valued the First Amendment. But now, under the guise of protecting our children from truth and factual history, are we to abandon freedom of speech? Our community is clearly conflicted regarding this issue of censorship versus freedom.
I stand with those who say leave the current opt-out policy in place. It has worked effectively for generations of students and their families.
If this policy is not good enough for some people, parents do have other options:
1. Talk with their children, then trust them to follow the guidance from home.
2. Select a private school with a library policy to the parents’ liking.
3. Homeschool their children, as many Wyomingites do.
The public school is a bedrock of America. It is built on the First Amendment. Free speech. Separation of church and state. It is the institution where freedom to think and speak are born, where love of country is nurtured, where students practice citizenship, where patriotism thrives.
Librarians, teachers, administrators of LCSD1 and families are under threat by the proposed removal of certain books that only some folks deem dangerous. The change that is being considered would step on the free speech rights of all children. Are we to favor one group of stakeholders over another? I say no. Freedom to choose what to read, think and speak belongs to all citizens of this country.
For the record, I taught in the public school for 40 years, and I am a Christian.