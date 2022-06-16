I would like to submit a letter to the people of Cheyenne and, ultimately, Wyoming. Our nation and country are at a tipping point. One that we, as citizens, can't leave to chance.
Liz Cheney has conducted herself in a manner unbefitting of a political servant, let alone one from the great state of Wyoming. I want all of us to remember the actions and false statements she's made over the last couple of years.
Those in politics often say that we, the people have short memories. We don't have a clue of how the political process works. (Especially in the D.C. area.) Well, as usual, politicians are the ones without a clue.
It's well past time that we, the people take back our country and state from horrors that are destroying our nation.
That especially means Liz Cheney. Show up to vote and ensure that she is never elected to office again here in Wyoming. Also, remember that the Wyoming Republican Party barely voted to remove her from being part of the party. So let's take a hard look at those the failed to support her removal. They, too, need to be removed.
Our country needs to take this opportunity to take action, my friends. The future of our children and grandchildren depends on us taking action to reverse course and return our way of life and status in the world that the democratic politicians and RINOs have put us in.
Thank you all for taking the time to read these important thoughts. God Bless Wyoming, and God Bless America.