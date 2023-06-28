As a Wyoming native, I remember what Wyoming used to be: fierce individualists who believed that government is best that governs least. We had a “live and let live” mentality; we might not agree with our neighbors, but in our harsh climate, they were our neighbors, and we were together, with each other and for each other.
These may be nostalgic yearnings, but it’s what I lived throughout my childhood.
I know Cheyenne has its problems. For example, racism has been prevalent here for decades, like in the housing covenants that were recently changed.
Even though we can disagree about the nature of government, we used to believe government should not make decisions for us.
I don’t recognize Cheyenne today.
Led by extremists like Moms for Liberty and the Wyoming Family Alliance, some here think they know more about how we should live than we do. They intend to use the government to force what they think is right on every single person.
In our fiercely independent state, these extremists want to create a government that stands between you and your doctor, between you and your child, between you and your child’s teacher. They want the government to mandate what care you can receive, how you can care for your children and what your children are allowed to learn.
Their self-righteousness knows no bounds. In weekly columns in this paper, we read how government should mandate certain ways of life. In school board meetings, we hear rantings about how government should mandate what students can learn.
These extremists think so little of you, of our community, that they want to create laws to force you to live exactly like them, to believe exactly like them. They think so little of this community that they want to transform it into their own personal theocracy, where they determine what is right for everyone else.
I hope this community will stand up again and recognize our individualistic, yet neighborly, beliefs. But, as long as these extremists are influential and loud, I fear the mirrored clones they want to force us to become.