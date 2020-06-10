In 1869, a group of black men attempted to vote in South Pass City, Wyoming. They were stopped by a large crowd of men, many of them drunk, armed with knives and revolvers. They swore that they would not allow any black man to vote.
One white man remarked that he thought the black men had the same right to vote that any of the white men did. The crowd turned on him, knocking him to the ground, beating him and even jumping on him. He would likely have been killed, but his friends rescued him, carrying his bloody and unconscious body out of the fray.