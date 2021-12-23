...” a day of wrath, a day of distress and anguish, a day of ruin and devastation, a day of darkness and gloom, a day of clouds and thick darkness.” – Zephaniah 1:15
For our family, these words describe the night in 1999 when we learned that our dearly beloved daughter, Heidi, was found dead from suicide. She was deeply depressed and hid how deep it was from her friends and family. We suspect that these words from Zephaniah may come close to describing the pain of all families who have lost a loved one in this way.
In this letter, we empathize with the unspeakable anguish families of LGBTQ youth (and, these youth themselves) who have ended their lives due to rejection, persecution and abandonment by their peers, schools, churches and/or families. We suspect that the depth of depression many LGBTQ youth experience is also hidden from those around them.
We believe that it is essential that our Cheyenne community, including schools and churches, do more to surround the LGBTQ youth with loving acceptance, positive encouragement and appropriate counseling. They are so often struggling to discover who they are (as we all may be).
Based on our Christian faith, we believe that LGBTQ youth are created and loved by God, and are among our neighbors Jesus told us to love. These youth deserve all the love and nurture we can give them. We pray more loving support and acceptance will flow abundantly in Cheyenne and throughout Wyoming.
Please join us in spreading LOVE (NOT hate) and become an ally/advocate for our LGBTQ youth. Support the Gay/Straight Alliance (GSA) and urge LCSD1 to do the same.