To correct numerous distortions in “An Inconvenient Truth …” by Barry Crago: plainly put, the majority of the Legislature votes for big tax and big government, and an anti-American redistribution of wealth. Their big-spender actions continually prevent tax relief.

This year, the leftist majority in the Wyoming Legislature, including Crago, gleefully spent an additional $500 million of our property taxes. There are 36 representatives working for big government, versus 26 working for the people. A reminder for Crago: 26 is fewer than 36.

