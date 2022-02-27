I am writing as a former student of LCSD1. My mother, Marguerite Herman, serves on the board, and I know that her sole concern is safeguarding the education available to the young people of Wyoming.
First, on mask mandates. I currently teach in Cambodia, where schools were closed for almost two full years. I have watched my students suffer and regress during online learning. We have just been allowed to resume face-to-face instruction. It is better, the students learn more, and everyone is more engaged. Yes, we are doing this fully masked. My students, who are English Language Learners, are able to communicate, and I am able to communicate with them. Of course, I wish for a day when we can speak to each other unmasked. However, I am so glad that we can be in a room together. I am disappointed in the powers that be in Wyoming that they have decided to take the critical tool of masks away from educators.
I also want to address critical race theory. We live in a multiracial and multicultural society. CRT is a graduate discipline that is not being taught in public K-12 schools. I encourage the educators of Wyoming to include multiple perspectives on the state of race relations in our country, and to teach the ugly parts of our history.
I hear a lot of rhetoric from certain political factions about “erasing history,” but I think that the real crime of erasure is not removing statues. It is silencing narratives that make us uncomfortable. The goal of education is to tell the truth, and the students of Wyoming deserve nothing less.
I received an excellent education through LCSD1. That’s all I want for those that are coming through the system now. They deserve safety, truth and honesty.
I encourage all citizens of Wyoming to stand up for their young people. I strongly urge you to reject anti-CRT policies. Require masks in schools. Show our youth their value by keeping them safe and informed. It is what we owe them.