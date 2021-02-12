With the recent strife of the 2020 summer violence, the November election debacle and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, we have nobody to blame but ourselves. We, as residents of Wyoming, have the power to change term limits, control federal overreach/jurisdiction and impose restraints on the federal budget.
Article V of the U.S. Constitution says there are two ways to amend the Constitution, either by proposal by Congress or through the Convention of States. This is the state power afforded to us, by the Constitution, to limit the terms of U.S. representatives, senators, federal judges and Supreme Court justices, and even non-elected agency heads, amendments to address jurisdictional/commerce matters and the federal budget.
The federal government has taken away our right to govern and regulate our state by using the carrot-and-stick method to modify our preferences. You perform a certain way, you’re rewarded; if not, you’re cut out.
All it takes is for you to contact our local state representatives and ask them to consider application to the Convention of States or sign the petition on the Convention of States websites. The petition will be sent to your district representatives. The Convention of States resolution has to be passed by 34 states to convene a Convention of States.
Fifteen states have passed it, nine states have it passed in one chamber, and seven have active legislation on the issue. It’s up to us for Wyoming to join. Go online to ConventionofStates.com for more information and do something about it!