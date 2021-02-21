The 17th of February was Ash Wednesday to many Catholics, including my wife, who wished to attend local services. She was a bit upset because, due to COVID, she had to make a reservation. Make a reservation to talk to GOD. Something wrong there when hundreds of illegals can cross the border without masks and without tests, but we can't go to church when we choose.
In Congress, Democrats still pursue Donald Trump with hate and lawsuits. Where have I seen this behavior before? On the playground in fifth grade; it was from a bully. People scream in this very paper about the fascist Trump; I guess that means the 70% of Wyoming that voted for him are also fascists. The dictionary definition is quite different from what Wyoming voters feel.
What is happening to us? Why the hate, the vitriol against another person? This kind of hate, targeting of specific people and the selective hounding of those we disagree with occurred elsewhere in 1935. It did not work out too well there, either.
Trump is gone, let the dust settle. He was blamed for everything, along with the death of the dinosaurs. Who are we going to blame now? How about ourselves for forgetting where we came from and what America has meant to the world? Not perfection, not utopia, not Eden, but the world's first real experiment in true freedom. Still in the works, still making mistakes.
We've got it good in Wyoming. It's easy to forget there is no free lunch, freedom is always at risk. We need to look each other in the eye, put away the grudges and work to free ourselves from the changes others would force upon us. It is not too late; when freedom is gone, just try getting it back.
If they can cross the border without masks, we should be able to go to church as we choose. Last time I checked, it was still our right, or is it?