I can’t believe it, but I find myself agreeing with Rodger McDaniel. Well, at least with the headline from the Sunday paper, “The time has come to divide the U.S. into two countries.”
McDaniel’s arrogance and conceit is overwhelming. Support for even moderate liberal policies in Wyoming is less than 20%, support for his extreme socialist policies is easily in the single digits, and even nationally, his brand of "Democratic Socialism" is in the minority. And if the majority of us don’t agree, then “Wyoming Trumpsters ... can move ... Love it or leave it.” Behold the modern progressive’s view of a “democratic society.”