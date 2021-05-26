Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
The piece written by Jillian Balow in the May 22 paper was confusing and incredibly disturbing. Confusing because … what was it suppose to be? Was it a response for her recent controversial comments? A political stump speech? A philosophy of education? Pandering to her constituents?
I am not an advocate of Critical Race Theory, or even all that informed on the topic. As a former teacher and staunch independent, I disagree with most of her political views. However, that’s not why I’m writing. I’m writing because I’m truly disturbed by the public political stance she takes, given her position as the top educator in the state.
Balow is critical of CRT because of the leftist political platform she believes it instills, yet she repeatedly states her desire to instill conservative ideas in our schools. She states that “this is not a red vs. blue issue,” yet her piece is loaded with fallacies and far-right rhetoric. Currently trendy with the far right is to call anything left of Trumpism, Marxism. Balow obliges by sharing how she would not hesitate to indoctrinate high school students with her political views, given the topic of a political activist with whom she happens to disagree.
I recall having massive respect for my high school teachers for refusing to share their political beliefs with us students, and instead asking us our beliefs and pushing us to think independently. Our schools cannot ride the wave of divisive rhetoric, but must rise above politics.
One of the most important skills young people must learn is to recognize bias and separate fact from opinion. Perhaps they can start with Ms. Balow’s piece. Balow cites evidence from two organizations. The first, Parents Defending Education, is is a newly formed organization with the sole purpose of fighting Critical Race Theory in schools. The second, FAIR, is an organization formed via Twitter less than three (!) weeks ago with a similar purpose. These are hardly the reliable, unbiased, apolitical sources I would expect the state’s top educator to seek information from.
With the leadership of the state’s top educator, our schools must be teaching students to seek facts and truth. We do this by using primary sources and teaching students how to analyze and interpret them critically. The Superintendent of Public Instruction misusing the ideas of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and citing far right headlines and rhetoric to promote her agenda in schools is simply unacceptable, no matter how conservative Wyoming may be.
Schools are not tasked with teaching our students to be conservative or liberal. Our schools must be teaching our students to be critical thinkers, and active and engaged citizens. It is not the job of our schools to teach our students what to think, but rather how to think. We must demand better, more responsible and thoughtful leadership from Wyoming’s top educator.
In contrast to Balow’s totally biased sources to which she refers in her piece, I’d like to direct readers to the book Lies My Teacher Told Me, which is complete with hundreds of reliable sources, most of which are primary.