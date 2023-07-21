In the sprawling wilderness of Wyoming's political terrain, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus stands resilient. As part of a daring posse, these audacious conservatives serve as burrs under the saddle of grandstanding Speaker Albert Sommers and his henchmen.
As of this draft, a humble dozen legislators publicly declare themselves Caucus members on their website. Behind this number, some prefer the cloak of anonymity, providing a bulwark against Sommer's vindictive tendencies. Even doubling the count, they remain eight votes short of a majority, and the public members of the Caucus appear to have fewer committee assignments, especially on influential committees.
Sommers and his big-spending posse feel Wyoming's gathering storm of fiscal conservatism, promising to reform their precious profligate government into one that works for the hardworking people of Wyoming. For instance, Rep. Crago found himself in a pickle. Rep. Crago ran as a conservative, but was chastised recently for voting for more spending amendments to the House budget bill than any House Democrat.
Crago, always the artful dodger, tries to shift the blame onto the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. Yet, he conveniently turns a blind eye to the countless property tax relief bills unceremoniously killed without a vote under the watch of Sommers and his posse. And he sidesteps the Medicaid expansion, stopped in its tracks like a spooked stallion by the Freedom Caucus. Even when the well-intentioned HJ 2 came along, Sommers and his dismal band blocked the Caucus from amending the resolution to cap property tax increases and truly fix the problem hardworking Wyomingintes face.
Echoing Twain, "It's easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled." Well, Wyomingites, it's high time we stopped playing the fool. Let's stand shoulder to shoulder with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, the audacious posse championing a leaner, more efficient and financially responsible government.