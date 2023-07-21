In the sprawling wilderness of Wyoming's political terrain, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus stands resilient. As part of a daring posse, these audacious conservatives serve as burrs under the saddle of grandstanding Speaker Albert Sommers and his henchmen.

As of this draft, a humble dozen legislators publicly declare themselves Caucus members on their website. Behind this number, some prefer the cloak of anonymity, providing a bulwark against Sommer's vindictive tendencies. Even doubling the count, they remain eight votes short of a majority, and the public members of the Caucus appear to have fewer committee assignments, especially on influential committees.

