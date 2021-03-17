With all of the budget challenges we face, you would think the Legislature would concentrate maybe only on that. But nope, we once again have a host of bills that have nothing to do with fiscal health.
A couple of these have to do with repealing gun-free zones. Kind of. The bills would allow holders of state-issued concealed carry permits to bring guns into schools and hospitals, among other places.
At first I thought this might be OK. The sponsors of the bill said permit holders had to go through a rigorous process so that only trained and capable people would be allowed to bring weapons to these places.
The truth is, if you have no criminal record and go through the process, you can get a permit without ever even handling a weapon. So much for a rigorous process. I was able to complete an online course and take the exam in 30 minutes. Informative, but hardly evidence that I should be carrying a weapon into places like schools and hospitals.
A few years ago, the Legislature passed a compromise that local school districts and the like make their own decisions on this issue. I thought it logical. The needs of a very rural school district and LCSD1 may be very different. But, unfortunately, common sense does not seem to prevail here.
We do not need amateurs who have no real training or experience bringing weapons into places that should be safe. There is no need for it, and the potential dangers are catastrophic. It certainly does not make me feel safer going to a UW football game, the schools my grandchildren will be in or the place I need for health care.
The testimony against these bills has been strong and logical. Hopefully our lawmakers will listen.