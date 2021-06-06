It was disheartening to read in the WTE (5/12/21) about the governor's remarks concerning those who are receiving unemployment benefits under the CARES Act. He is cutting off those payments as he seems to expect people to be eager to accept jobs that do not pay a living wage in order to provide a workforce to the service industry whose pay scale is traditionally low.
The governor states that incentivizing people not to work (by continuing the CARES Act benefits) is plain un-American. What is un-American is expecting the recovery of the economy to rest on the low-wage earners who are struggling to stay afloat!
In an op-ed piece in the paper on 5/26/21, Sen. Cynthia Lummus endorsed the governor's decision to cut off unemployment funds and states that the benefits were doing more harm than good. Maybe she should ask the financially strapped people receiving the benefits what they think. Sen. Lummis sees the rejection of these benefits as a smart move for the business community in desperate need of workers. Again, why expect those who are already striving to make ends meet be the ones responsible for the economic recovery?
According to Sen. Lummis, leaders in conservative states are having to make tough choices as to whether to accept money under the CARES Act that they do not necessarily need – or want – like Obamacare's Medicaid expansion or extra unemployment benefits. Maybe our leaders should be asking all those people in Wyoming who do not earn enough to afford health insurance, as they are the ones having to make tough choices.
There is an increasing number of groups and individuals in Wyoming who stand with those in desperate need of health insurance by letting our legislators know that Medicaid expansion is very much needed and wanted in our state. Please join us!