What is happening to patriotic Americans today? America has always had courage and fought for what we thought was right. Now, as a group, we don’t fight for America or its constitution.
We allow lockdown of small business. We allow good books to be banned, while accepting books aimed at mind control of our children. We refuse to fight to put America first, and we are considered racist if we suggest it would be patriotic. It is considered racism to be white, and it is racism to ask for COVID health screenings at the border.
While thousands are released free to live as they please, citizens are having their activities limited, including the right to travel. I am sure that if this is edited that I am going to be called racist to mention this hypocrisy.
Amazing that we have opened our borders for anyone to come in, while D.C. can have a wall with an estimated 60,000 bodyguards paid from our taxes. (They say it is coming down, but has it?)
Are we going to accept Bill Gates insisting we consume no meat? During the questionable pandemic, we allowed schools, houses of worship and small business to be closed. They have ruined our economy, industry is now leaving the U.S., manufacturing jobs are in jeopardy, retail is collapsing, and they want to take our guns.
What is most disturbing, we allow the media to tell us that we are a free nation, but, for the most part, they refuse to report what is really going on. We don't seem to care, and do no researching to see what the facts are, or we would be bombarding the media and Congress with letters, emails and phone calls.
We are listening to and being controlled by Congress as if they are in control, not We the People. If this continues, we will end up making Hitler’s reign look like a piece of cake in comparison.