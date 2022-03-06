For the 44 years I have been living in Wyoming, I have heard over and over again that “Here in Wyoming, we believe in ‘Live and let live.’”
The truth is, our leaders are telling us through current proposed legislation that if we live the way they want us to live, only then we can live here.
We can live here as long as we can afford to live at all, without affordable health insurance.
We can live here as long as we are heterosexual.
We can live here as long as we are not trans women or trans girls.
We can live here as long as we teach what we are told to and erase the rest.
We can live here as long as we agree to be forced to carry a fetus to term.
We can live here as long as we agree to let our politicians choose us, and not the other way around.
We can live here as long as we believe that books are more dangerous to children than guns.
We can live here as long as we vote for the right party.
I do not believe that the majority of legislators actually want to let anyone live here that does not look and sound and believe and act and vote like them.
We all need to stand up and speak out against all this harmful legislation, because we should not let others be forced to live this way.
