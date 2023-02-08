I’ve often thought it would be cool to be able to time travel. To go back or forward in time, whatever your whim.
Let’s go back to, say, 65 years ago, a time when kids were kids. Yes, there were some that were different, but nobody talked about that, the kids were usually the brunt of jokes and/or bullying. They really didn’t have anyone to ask questions to, not the teachers, not your neighbor and certainly not your parents.
The “different” kids were just different – no mental health services, no suicide hotlines, they just had to try to figure it out on their own. Yes, some just disappeared; no one knew what happened to them.
Back then, a woman’s role was to have babies and not ask questions. No extra schooling for women; they weren’t exposed to ideas like gender studies or birth control or women’s right to make decisions about their bodies. Birth control was medieval at best, and sometimes there were unwanted pregnancies.
Yes, there was the option of abortion, if they were brave enough to go to back-alley rooms or tried the coat hanger approach. Yes, some of those women died, but what the heck, they shouldn’t have gotten pregnant in the first place.
White people didn’t want to see people of color. The marginalized didn’t have the same access to things white people did, like buying homes that weren’t red-lined, getting good jobs or going to the same schools due to segregation. Again, no one really wanted to talk about what was happening – they surely didn’t want teachers talking about enslaved people, or Jim Crow laws; that would make white people uncomfortable!
Everyone was Christian because there were no other religions, right? Who ever heard about Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Atheists? Christians had the same beliefs, the same God, so laws could be passed that reflected only their way of thinking, whether others believed that way or not.
Back to the present. Nothing seems to have changed. Yes, young adults are fleeing, but what the heck? Welcome to Wyoming. Turn back your clock 65 years.