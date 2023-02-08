I’ve often thought it would be cool to be able to time travel. To go back or forward in time, whatever your whim.

Let’s go back to, say, 65 years ago, a time when kids were kids. Yes, there were some that were different, but nobody talked about that, the kids were usually the brunt of jokes and/or bullying. They really didn’t have anyone to ask questions to, not the teachers, not your neighbor and certainly not your parents.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus