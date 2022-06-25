Of all the things I could be writing about right now, I can’t believe I feel like talking about this, but it needs to be said. We’re at an inflection point in this country, almost unheard of in our history. We’re more divided than any other time in the last hundred years.
Some of you reading this might dismiss me as a "Communist." Let the record show that this isn’t the case. That’s a failed system. The reason it ever happened was because it made promises to the underprivileged.
I may put forth some ideas that draw parallels, like taxes and health care reform, but I’m open to discussing compromises. On the flip side, I’m no stranger to mistakenly throwing the word "fascist" around. It’s tempting, because I stand in defense of those I feel are being hurt by abuses of power, which would loosely resemble that system.
I’ll call it out for what it is, and the same for its supporters, but using such an extreme word, no doubt, doesn’t win over any neutrals, or people just agreeing with the Trump rhetoric because their drinking buddies say so, or those following confirmation bias. If you have a human place where your concerns come from, then please, politely, tell me at an appropriate time. Even if I can’t agree with you, I might at least refine my own argument or find something else to satisfy you. I’ve talked about such things before, but actions are harder.
Getting to the point, even if one side wins the Uncivil War, does the cycle? I won’t act privileged enough to stand by idle, but we need a means to end this. There’s too much for one letter, so let me end by saying that Rep. Liz Cheney should run for president. Yes, I’ll likely vote for the Democrat in the end, but she has shown great courage and conviction in standing up for the most basic of American values. And if she did win, she is at least someone I can look in the eye.