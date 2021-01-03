We, all of us, have done a good job of getting COVID-19 cases to slow down. On Nov. 23, there were 1,262 new cases. Our current seven-day average is 227 cases per day. On the rare occasions I go out of the house, I see that almost everyone is wearing a mask. What an improvement from a few months ago!
However, now is not the time to let our guard down! First of all, 227 cases per day is a lot. The virus is out there, and the moment we relax, cases will skyrocket with a vengeance. Second, the vaccine is on the horizon. It would be sad to be a carrier with no symptoms and infect a loved one in the short weeks before the vaccine is available.