Think about this for a minute ...
Create a debaucherous society where people of all ages, right down to pre-teens, are taught negative gender values, where there are no sexual taboos. Create a great divide between the races, to the point of mass violence and destruction.
Turn children against their parents. Turn the takers against the makers. Teach hatred of your own history.
Raise taxes. Restrict individual and group rights. Create an unsustainable debt. Spew society with propaganda. Flood the nation with people of different languages, races, religions and cultures who will NEVER ASSIMILATE.
There you have the roadmap to the destruction of America as we know it.