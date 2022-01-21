I would like to know more about Mr. W. Frank Eathorne. He's the chairman of the state Republican Party, and from what I've heard, he's a card-carrying member of the Oath Keepers.

I already know that he has more loyalty to the GOP than the state of nation. Just look at what they did to Ms. Cheney for doing her job.

And the scary part is that he gets to nominate someone to run the state Department of Education.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus