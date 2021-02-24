What have our elected senators done to my Republican Party? Last summer, they failed to stand up to Trump.
Senator Barrasso was silent until a few minutes before the Electoral College certification, when he released a letter. Way too little, way too late, senator. It’s time to have your orthopedic friends work on your spine.
And Senator Lummis votes against certification! The only respectable thing for Senator Lummis to do is to resign and go back to milking cows on her farm.
And then, our senators cowardly hid behind the “it’s not constitutional” excuse so they didn’t anger Trump, who is currently hiding in his bunker in Florida. Emboldened by the Trumpican “not guilty” verdict, Trump comes on Fox News a couple days ago and repeats the “Big Lie” that he really won the election. And still our senators remain silent, unwilling to defend our democracy!
The impeachment trial was a chance to get Trump out of politics permanently. But our senators failed again. They have spent the last four years in fear of Trump and what he could do to their reelection chances (unlike Representative Cheney). And now; they will spend another four to six years living in fear of Trump!
My “divided” Republican Party won’t have a chance to win another election. The Democrats will punish us for how we treated them (remember Amy Coney Barrett?). And who can blame them. My Democratic friends thank us for giving them the House, the Senate and the presidency and truly Making America Great Again – for Democrats.
OK, I’m a RINO. But I will wear that medal proudly; right next to my Air Medals and Distinguished Flying Cross earned in Vietnam, fighting to protect my military brothers. The same brothers that Trump called “suckers and losers”!
What have they done to my party? Another four to six years of us (RINOs) vs. them (Trumpicans) vs. them (Democrats).