Maj. Frank Burns, in an episode of M*A*S*H, once leveled accusations of mutiny at Pierce and said, “People like Pierce are a menace to the American way of life as I see it. Unless we each conform, unless we obey orders, unless we follow our leaders blindly, there is no possible way we can remain free."
Right now, we are being ordered by our governor to wear a mask and socially distance. If we do not follow our leaders this way, we "knuckleheads" are playing "Russian roulette" with our health and the health of everyone around us.