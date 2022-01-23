I am writing in response to Jonathan Lange’s editorial on Jan. 14 in which he accuses library associations of “indoctrinating” children. Our local school librarians explain how they select materials in a handout linked from the school district’s homepage. As board policy states, they use professional book reviews to create age-appropriate collections that “realistically represent our pluralistic society with its diverse roles and lifestyles” and that “provide a representative cross-section of viewpoints concerning the problems and issues of our times.”
I fail to see how librarians can indoctrinate students in a free choice book setting filled with items that represent all viewpoints. If a student does not like a book, s/he does not have to check it out. Library materials are not reviewed in the same way curricular materials are because they are not presented to a whole class as part of the curriculum.
In addition, the school librarians explain in the handout how they will work with parents that choose to limit their own children’s access to library books. All parents’ rights are respected with the opt-out policy of the district. You can limit your own child’s access without impinging on any other parents’ rights to allow their children full access to library materials.
The complaint I have heard over and over at board meetings this year is that parents should have the right to make decisions for their own children. They do with regards to library books. If the issue is not parents’ rights, then what is this current group’s real agenda in terms of library materials?