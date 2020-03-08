I do not know Dr. Rene Hinkle, but I am offended that Sen. Steinmetz has challenged her appointment to the State Board of Medicine, alleging that Dr. Hinkle doesn't embody "Wyoming values."
Dr. Hinkle's profession and life of service as a physician speak to her values as a hard working, intelligent, disciplined, highly educated and credential individual who has dedicated her talents to moms and their babies. She is a recognized leader in her role as Chief of Medical Services at our local hospital, and is clearly a distinguished member of our community.