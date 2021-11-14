Sorry, an error occurred.
Just what part of Wyoming history do local critics want our teachers to leave out?
Cowboy legends? It is estimated that one-fourth of all cowboys were African Americans – visit the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
Businessmen? What about Barney Ford? He made Cheyenne famous before moving to Colorado.
Church leaders? The AME African American Church was the first or second church here in Cheyenne. The AME and Second Baptist Church both have special services on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 19.
Buffalo Soldiers? See the statue at F.E. Warren Air Force Base; read new books from the Wyoming State Museum.
Agricultural settlements? See Elk Mountain cemetery.
Musicians? Wyoming was famous as an overnight spot. The Garden Spot Pavilion was between New York and San Francisco, where most of the big-name bands appeared in the 1940s and 1950s.
Students? See memorial at the University of Wyoming and find out about the Black 14 athletes.
Civil War hero? See the gravestone at the local cemetery during its annual walk.
Inform yourself ... Let the local school board and dedicated teachers do their jobs.
