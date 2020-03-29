Harriet Hageman’s nasty-spirited, scattershot op-ed about Wyoming being "open for business" must be a thinly veiled announcement that she plans to run for political office again.
In an effort to out-conservative the conservatives, Ms. Hageman tossed in every possible right-wing trope, from calling COVID-19 the "Wuhan Coronavirus" and attacking renewable energy, to touting Wyoming’s affordable housing. Affordable housing? Is she joking? Ms. Hageman has clearly not looked to buy a home or rent an apartment in Cheyenne (or Laramie) or she would know better.
Clean coal? Fossil fuels are pollutants, and there is no such thing as "clean coal." Why does the Wyoming GOP – of which Ms. Hageman is a card-carrying member – continue to promote this myth? COVID-19 is not a Chinese conspiracy, despite the racist tone of her comment.
Rather than ask for more federal funds for warehouses and such, why not use the money the Legislature plans to spend on the vanity purchase of Occidental Petroleum land instead? We certainly don’t need another million acres.
Wyoming has many wonderful qualities, but the ability to change with the times is not one of them. Rather than blaming our neighbors and "hostile governments," making a conscious effort to create a more balanced and tolerant political climate and a greater appreciation of diversity might encourage new businesses to come to Wyoming. That, and shorter winters.