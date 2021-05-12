Thank God and Boeing (747) he's gone!
At least he was gone until our senators failed to convict him. But my senators, living in fear of Donald Trump, have allowed him to slither out of his bunker, again spewing the "Big Lie." I did not want him back!
We lived for four years with rallies that resembled Germany in the '30s and '40s. He pardoned his political allies (Bannon, Manafort, Levandowski, Stone, et. al.) and SS troopers (Blackwater). He threw so many people under the bus (Cohen, Pence, McConnell), I lost count.
We have lost a half million people from COVID-19, and if we had followed Trump's example of creating "herd immunity" by not wearing masks or social distancing with super-spreader events, we could have gassed another couple million people (unfortunately, they would have mostly been my fellow Republicans). He told us that the free press was the "enemy of the people" (sound familiar?). He activated his Gestapo (Proud Boys, Oathkeepers). And on Jan. 6, we had our "Kristallnacht."
What were we afraid of in his final weeks in office? Was he going to try and use the military to overthrow the government? Was he going to start a nuclear war with Iran? Maybe declare himself "Chancellor" or "Der Fuhrer"? Rename the Capitol building "Das Reichstag" (it does have a dome, and he did try to burn it down)?
Meanwhile, my senators continue to hide in fear; refusing to defend our democracy and its cornerstone of free and fair elections from the "Big Lie." What will they say on Judgement Day? "We were just following orders"! At least Representative Cheney is not afraid to call Trump out and defend our Constitution and democracy (she is my new hero!).
So, what happens next if we let Trump come back? Will my senators and Donald Trump require that I wear a big yellow star on my chest with "RINO" emblazoned across the front?