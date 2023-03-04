Well, they have done it! My Republican Party has finally shoved the crossover voting ban bill down our throats! Per the "proponents," they don't want any "moderate" Republicans being elected in Wyoming. And they surely don't want Democrats or RINOs being elected.

This is what happens when you have a one-party system, controlled by a radical group such as the House Freedom Caucus. This system doesn't work well for the peoples of North Korea, China or Russia. And, it didn't work well for the people in Nazi Germany.

