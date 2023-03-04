Well, they have done it! My Republican Party has finally shoved the crossover voting ban bill down our throats! Per the "proponents," they don't want any "moderate" Republicans being elected in Wyoming. And they surely don't want Democrats or RINOs being elected.
This is what happens when you have a one-party system, controlled by a radical group such as the House Freedom Caucus. This system doesn't work well for the peoples of North Korea, China or Russia. And, it didn't work well for the people in Nazi Germany.
I would like to see a strong Democratic Party in Wyoming to give us checks and balances on a Republican Party out of control. This is a Republican Party having election deniers, insurrectionists, Oath Keepers and revenge takers who, in many cases, are in charge.
But I don't see that happening in the future. So, my wife and I will remain Republicans, which will be important for who we can vote for and against in the primary.
This year, our legislature tried to pass bills to control all of our sexual organs, but narrowly missed. You can be sure they will be back next year seeking the same, and more, control of our freedoms.
What will they try to control in the future? If they gain control of our sex organs, then the next logical step would be to control their functions. I can see a bill trying to control orgasms in women and ejaculations in men. They may even want to try and limit masturbation.
My Republican Party keeps me awake at night worrying about what they are going to do next. How many voting rights can the Freedom Caucus and Chuck Gray take away from us? Who is going to watch out for our LGBTQ+ citizens? Who will protect our teachers, our libraries and librarians, and our schools? Who will protect our right to make our own health care decisions?
For a group that wants to protect our "freedoms" and limit "government overreach," they sure have a funny way of going about it!