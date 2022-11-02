In recent weeks I have read about, heard about and been involved in discussions regarding some repugnant things occurring in Cheyenne.
Families have had their children bullied at school because of the color of their skin and chose to move duty stations because they no longer felt comfortable in our city. Other religious families are being bullied by hateful material left on their doorstep. Families of LGBTQ children struggle daily with their children’s mental and physical health due to derogatory comments.
As a grandmother, I felt somewhat helpless to affect this situation and then … I thought about the “Power of the Kitchen Table.” So, I decided there is something I can do. I can speak out at my kitchen table! I can obtain a commitment from my family that we will not tolerate such behaviors. If they see something or hear something, they will stand up for the power of love and acceptance.
I believe there are many folks here in this city that would agree with me, and if we do not want this sort of behavior in Cheyenne, we need to stand up and say so!
I challenge all grandmothers and grandfathers to have these difficult conversations at your kitchen table. I don’t want Cheyenne to be this unwelcoming. I send an open apology to families at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, the LGBTQ community and our Jewish neighbors for the hurtful comments they have endured. Not all citizens of Cheyenne feel this way.
When you have coffee with your friends and neighbors, have the courage to do something or say something that calls out this behavior. I encourage you to be brave and say something when you hear comments or see behaviors that are unkind. This attitude won’t change until the community, from a grassroots level, takes a stand and says, “NO, not in my family, not in my church, not in my organization, school or workplace. We stand for love and acceptance.”
We are not powerless; we have the power of the kitchen table!