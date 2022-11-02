In recent weeks I have read about, heard about and been involved in discussions regarding some repugnant things occurring in Cheyenne.

Families have had their children bullied at school because of the color of their skin and chose to move duty stations because they no longer felt comfortable in our city. Other religious families are being bullied by hateful material left on their doorstep. Families of LGBTQ children struggle daily with their children’s mental and physical health due to derogatory comments.

