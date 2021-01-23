I am writing this letter in response to the article in today’s paper regarding the “District Court Roundup.” I am wondering when did our judges become so lenient on individuals creating such serious, felonious crimes?
In the first sentence, the judge gave three years of probation and a suspended sentence for a person that was in possession of methamphetamine, a pipe and a pill bottle with marijuana in it. Later, he committed domestic abuse by grabbing a woman by her hair and throwing her to the floor while her arm hit a table and her head hit the floor. No doubt he was under the influence of methamphetamine or some other illegal substance.