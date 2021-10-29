I absolutely agree with former mayor of Cheyenne Don Erickson and Cheyenne LEADS on the sales tax propositions. About 50 years ago, my mother and I were out at a local store with my first baby. We met a neighbor who was considerably more well-off than we were. He was complaining about "these people who voted for a college out there."
Mom and I just looked at each other and winked; we were those who voted to have a Laramie County Community College. Every time things come up for the sixth-penny propositions, I think of this. Yes, I voted for all; we must do what we can to improve our community for the future.
The special session of our Legislature called to protest mandates is ridiculous! Wyoming is crying "poor mouth" and yet willing to spend a huge amount of money on such foolishness? I object to such an imprudent waste of my tax dollars.
Joyce Stone is absolutely right. We have had vaccinations mandated before; what's the big fuss? Did people in 1918 have a fit about wearing masks during the flu pandemic at that time? This, too, is ridiculous! Get your shots, wear your mask! If you don't, this COVID pandemic will be with us forever. When did we become so selfish?
Our governor touts small government, yet bills to restrict a woman's control over her own body have been introduced in our Wyoming Legislature. Yes, Wyoming, this state could go the way of Texas to restrict access to abortion; to abandon the "law of the land" Roe vs Wade. How on Earth is this "small government?"
Lastly: Good grief, Wyoming! You reject our Rep. Liz Cheney because she tells the TRUTH? I thought the "Code of the West" promoted truth-telling. How on Earth did Wyoming people and Wyoming government become so ingratiated with someone that they go so far as to pledge loyalty to a person instead of their country? What has become of us? It's not merely disappointing, it's terrifying! We could lose our democracy if we aren't careful.