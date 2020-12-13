This is regarding the eulogy Jonathan Lange wrote for former state Rep. Roy Edwards, R-Gillette (WTE, 11/13/20). When I cross the great divide, I want to talk to Mr. Edwards to better understand his beliefs by discussing issues such as the following.
You believe the requirement to wear masks is an unconstitutional intrusion by government on your personal liberty. How is that different from such rightfully government-imposed laws such as road speed limits and alcohol consumption limitations while driving? Those laws similarly intrude on your freedom. But just like the mask, they protect the community at large, as well as the individual.