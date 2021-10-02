"Western wildfires are spreading farther. They're burning hotter. And now they're climbing higher." (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, May 2021)
This feels like deja vu. I wrote a letter to the editor last November as we endured the ramifications of the Mullen Fire. A year later, the news is not improving in regard to fires and climate change.
There is much debate as to what solutions to climate change are optimal. The fact remains that the time is now, and economists tell us that a fee on carbon is the fastest, least expensive and fairest way to reduce emissions. Do we hate what this means to our coal communities, much less our power grid? You bet we do, but time is of the essence.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced this year in the House of Representatives, builds in a dividend, which will go back into every household, particularly lower-income households, thereby offsetting the additional cost of carbon fees. We can advocate that the bill also include allocations to our coal, gas and oil communities to assist the workers in the transition. It is imperative that we take care of those who have fueled our economy for years.
Climate change tends to take the largest toll on those who least contribute to the problem. Not to mention the enormous cost of staying with the status quo in terms of fire, flood, hurricane, tornado and heat devastation. Our members of Congress owe it to those most affected, our children and our children's children, to address climate change. We have no time to lose.