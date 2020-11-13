I am not going to whine. I cannot say who is right or wrong because most people think they and like-minded others are right and everyone else is wrong; but what I can do is support our country having a transparent and legal process.

So why doesn't everyone stop bickering and trying to prove they are right? Practices should be questioned and reexamined. Even though I have despised some outcomes of the past for all positions on The Hill, I am an American first (in citizenry) and try to support our ways and find comfort that when dissatisfied, we are still free and able to challenge and make changes.

