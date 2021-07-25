The Democratic Party has come out of the closet by showing how socialist they have become.
Actually, it started many years ago by starting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, to name a few programs. Since the government has been in charge of these programs, they have been mismanaged and in debt.
Johnson tried to help the poor and hungry, but it has only gotten worse. Now, Biden is trying to do the same by spending trillions of dollars, allowing people to stay home. Also on the agenda is free child care.
When will this "helping" stop? I only wished I had these luxuries when I was starting out with my family.
Democrats can't be proud of what they have done to America.