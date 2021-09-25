Hello, WYDOT! Anybody home? Who are the idjits that keep permitting oversized loads to hit the same I-80 overpasses? Things generally don't grow bigger while rolling down the highways.
OK, OK! Anyone at WYDOT smarter than a fifth grader? Reminds me of the trucker that was stuck under an overpass once. When the "super trooper" showed up and asked "Are you stuck?", the trucker politely replied, "Nope, I have delivered this bridge and am waiting for WYDOT to sign for it."
Now that we taxpayers have paid the proverbial million dollars for repairing the same overpass half a dozen times over the past dozen years now, it might be time to spend a couple hundred thousand dollars to have the road bed lowered a couple hundred feet on both sides and under it.
Brings to mind when another oversized load came to an overpass and STOPPED before impact. WYDOT personnel showed up, assessed the situation, BIG discussion as to backing up was nearly impossible, given the configuration of the truck and trailers, forget raising the bridge. Verbiage was used that would make a group of 10-year-old boys proud and embarrass a boatload of sailors, when an 11-year-old girl walked up and stated, "If you guys would let a little air out of all those tires, you could get the inch and a half lower that you need to get the big truck load under the bridge."
I hear the bookies are setting odds for the next time. Just a simple eighth grade educated observation.